President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly-reconstructed street and adjacent roads in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly-reconstructed street and adjacent roads in Baku

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of newly-reconstructed Ashug Molla Juma street and adjacent roads in Narimanov district, Baku.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

