President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of VI International Humanitarian Forum

The VI International Humanitarian Forum kicked off in Baku on Oct. 25.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today attended the official opening ceremony of the Forum.

Held under the slogan “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum brings together 581 delegates from 86 countries and 24 international organizations.

The head of state addressed the opening ceremony of the Forum.

Initiated by the presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in 2010, the Baku International Humanitarian Forum is an annual platform for famous representatives of political, scientific and cultural elite of the world, including statesmen, Nobel Prize winners in various fields of science and leaders of influential international organizations to hold dialogues, discussions and exchange of views on a wide range of global issues.

The 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum will focus on identifying and seeking to release creative ideas and energies that can both shape tomorrow’s world as well as respond to it. The drive to encourage and enable a greater correspondence between the world as a place and the world as a community of people will build new relationships, innovative and timely discussions and positive encouragement for change in traditional approaches to human development.

Following the opening speeches, the Forum will feature plenary and breakout sessions.

