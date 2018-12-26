President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Yasamal residential complex

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a newly-built highway linking Baku ring road with Sharifzade Street as well as Yasamal residential complex of the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA), AZERTAC reports.

The head of state and his wife then laid the foundation stone for the new residential complex, which will occupy a total area of 15.4 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed conditions created in the newly-renovated park in the territory of Yasamal district.

News.Az

News.Az