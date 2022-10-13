President Ilham Aliyev attends plenary session of 6th CICA Summit in Astana

A plenary session of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has been held in Astana, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The heads of state and government posed together for a group photo.

First, the agenda of the plenary session was adopted.

Then Kuwait was granted the member state status of CICA. Thus, Kuwait became the 28th member state of CICA. Turkmenistan joined CICA as an observer state.

Addressing the event, the CICA Chair, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the work done since the 5th Summit.

A video address by Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres to the meeting participants then was screened.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the plenary session.

