President Ilham Aliyev attends round table on energy security on sidelines of Munich Security Conference

A round table on “Pipe Dreams: Future-Proofing Energy Security” has been held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Highlighting Azerbaijan`s contribution to Europe's energy security, the head of state said that increase in Azerbaijan`s gas supply last year was a short-term contribution to Europe's energy security. The Azerbaijani President noted that the goal in the medium and long term is the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor proposed by Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that by 2027, it is planned to increase gas transportation through TAP from the current 11 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters, and via TANAP from 16 billion cubic meters to 31 billion cubic meters.

Recalling that a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy was signed last year between Azerbaijan and the European Union in Baku with participation of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the head of state stressed that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy will continue to expand in line with this document.

Saying that renewable energy has a special role in cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan had taken a number of important steps in this field recently. The head of state underscored that a number of projects in this area are already being implemented in Azerbaijan, and various documents on energy production of up to 25 gigawatts had been signed. The President said that this will allow the green energy produced by Azerbaijan to be exported to Europe in addition to domestic consumption, which will contribute to Europe's energy security in the medium and long term. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan will continue to play an important role in Europe's energy security.

Other speakers at the event specially emphasized Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security in the past period, especially last year, hailed the cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field and expressed confidence that it will be sustainable.

News.Az