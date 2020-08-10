President Ilham Aliyev attends sail away of Garabagh field jacket

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony at Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant named after Heydar Aliyev to send a jacket of Garabakh field offshore.

This jacket was built by SOCAR`s BOS Shelf company at Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant named after Heydar Aliyev. The facility is designed for oil and gas exploration and production.

President Ilham Aliyev then gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television.

News.Az