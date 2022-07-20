Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends several events in Sumgayit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited Sumgayit, News.Az reports. 

The head of state first attended the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies of new manufacturing enterprises in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

President Ilham Aliyev then visited the statue of great leader Heydar Aliyev, viewed the reconstruction and renovation work carried out at the Alley of Martyrs, and attended the opening of Sumgayit regional “ASAN xidmət” center No2 in the city of Sumgayit.

