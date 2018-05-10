President Ilham Aliyev attends solemn ceremony to mark 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev attends solemn ceremony to mark 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn ceremony to mark the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center, APA reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members are attending the event.

The head of state is making a speech at the ceremony.

News.Az

News.Az