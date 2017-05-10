President Ilham Aliyev attends tree-planting campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members have attended a tree-planting campaign on the occasion of the 94th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The campaign took place in a green space, which is being created by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources around Gala-Turkan highway, APA reports.

The head of state and the first lady first viewed the stands highlighting information on the work done to improve the environmental situation in Azerbaijan.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Baghirov informed President Ilham Aliyev about green spaces created from 2008 to 2017. Nearly 5,200,000 have been planted in the country in these years in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions and recommendations. The areas where the trees are planted are equipped with drip irrigation system.

President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members then planted trees in the area.

The head of state and first lady then posed for photographs together with the participants of the tree-planting campaign.

News.Az

