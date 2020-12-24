President Ilham Aliyev - author of heroic victory in Azerbaijan's history – presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev is the author of the chronicle of the heroic head of state in our history, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

"Today is the birthday of the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev. As the builder of a strong Azerbaijani state, President Ilham Aliyev put an end to the separation of the people from Karabakh and, having ensured Victory in the 2nd Karabakh War, became the author of the heroic history," Hajiyev wrote.

