President Ilham Aliyev awarded by Turkish magazine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The award was handed to Azerbaijan’s Consul in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev at an event organized by the magazine on Thursday.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been awarded “International Friendship Award” of the magazine “Çekmeköy 2023,” issued by Çekmeköy district municipality of Istanbul Province, for having been the first world leader to side with Turkey at the time of the 15 July coup attempt, APA's Turkey correspondent reported.



The award was handed to Azerbaijan’s Consul in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev at an event organized by the magazine on Thursday.



Established in 2007, the Çekmeköy district municipality held its first election in 2009. The municipality’s founder and chairman, Ahmad Poyraz, was re-elected in 2014.



In 2014, the magazine “Çekmeköy 2023” began to be issued once a month. It is the first time the magazine has held a presentation of its own awards.

News.Az

News.Az