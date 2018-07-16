Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev awards ANAMA employees

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding orders and medals to a group of employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action

The order reads that on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of ANAMA, a group of employees of the company is awarded orders and medals for distinction in the performance of their official duties.

