President Ilham Aliyev awards ANAMA employees
- 16 Jul 2018 15:53
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding orders and medals to a group of employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action
The order reads that on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of ANAMA, a group of employees of the company is awarded orders and medals for distinction in the performance of their official duties.
News.Az