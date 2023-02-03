President Ilham Aliyev awards persons involved in prevention of terrorist attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to award the persons who participated in the prevention of a terrorist attack on the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran, News.Az reports.

Under the Order, Taghiyev Vasif Natig oglu was awarded "Rashadat" Order first degree for his brave and decisive action while performing his duties in the conditions of a real threat to life and health during the prevention of the terrorist attack committed against the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27.

Asgarov Orkhan Rizvan oglu (posthumously) and Imanov Mahir Kamil oglu were awarded “For Service to Motherland” medal.

News.Az

News.Az