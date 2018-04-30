President Ilham Aliyev awards winners of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race has wrapped up in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race, which is the fourth round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship, APA reports.

The drivers made a parade lap first, which was followed by the opening ceremony.

The race featured 51 laps, with drivers covering a total distance of 306km. The lap distance was 6,003km. The length of the widest part of the track was 13 meters, and the narrowest width was 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari finishing second and Sergio Perez of Force India third.

Then the award ceremony took place.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix cup to Lewis Hamilton.

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva presented Constructors Cup to Mercedes team`s representative.

Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov presented second place trophy to Kimi Raikkonen, while President of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov handed the third place award to Sergio Perez.

News.Az

