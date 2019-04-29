President Ilham Aliyev awards winners of SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 Race

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has attended the award ceremony of winners of SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 Race in Baku, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented the F1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix cup to Valtteri Bottas.

The head of state presented Constructors Cup to Mercedes team`s representative.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov presented second place trophy to Lewis Hamilton, while President of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov handed the third place award to Sebastian Vettel.

The length of the Baku track where teams competed for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.

News.Az

News.Az