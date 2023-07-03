President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound together by close traditional ties of friendship and reciprocal support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound together by close traditional ties of friendship, cooperation and reciprocal support, said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulation President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion of the national holiday of Belarus – Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“This year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Belarus. It is with pride that we managed to not only keep but also enhance positive results of the shared past within historically short span of time as well as elevate the interaction to a totally new level,” the head of state said.

“We put a special emphasis on development of Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation in all fields of mutual interest for our countries. I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to aim at cementing traditional friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the interests of our peoples and countries,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az