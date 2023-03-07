President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are close and strategic partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are close and strategic partners, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria Rouslan Stoyanov, News.Az reports.

The head of state expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to develop. Touching upon the importance of the high-level reciprocal visits, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that these trips, which demonstrate the friendly ties, featured the adoption of decisions on very important issues on the bilateral agenda.

News.Az