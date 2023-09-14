President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and countries of Central Asia are bound by centuries-long brotherhood ties

“Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia are bound by the centuries-long brotherhood ties of our peoples. Shared cultural roots are the solid foundation of interstate relations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held in Tajikistan, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted: “For over 30 years, as independent states, we actively engage both in bilateral and multilateral formats. We support each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and actively develop economic ties.”

“With growing economy, demographics and geopolitical potential Central Asia and Azerbaijan is a single historical and cultural geographic region of strategic significance in world politics,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

