President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Hungary already formalized their relations as relations of strategic partnership

“We really are two friends and partners. We already formalized our relations as the relations of strategic partnership. And today we will sign another document, which will once again confirm strategic character of our cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in Budapest, News.az reports.

The head of state added: “As Mr. Prime Minister said, our relations already have a good history - history of mutual support, mutual trust, partnership and friendship. And this is really a big asset. Therefore, now when we explore new areas of cooperation, we already have, how to say, a very solid foundation for our partnership. And Mr. Prime Minister mentioned that energy becomes part of our cooperation, but it has never been the case before.”

