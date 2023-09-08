President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and North Macedonia are bound together by relations of friendship and cooperation

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on the occasion of the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, the head of state sincerely congratulated the President and people of North Macedonia.

Noting that Azerbaijan and North Macedonia are bound together by relations of friendship and cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said: “I believe that we will make joint efforts to strengthen friendly ties and to continue our fruitful cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis by taking advantage of the existing opportunities for the welfare of our countries.

Hoping to meet with you soon, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.”

