President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great significance to forged relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation with UK

Azerbaijan attaches great significance to forged relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the United Kingdom, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to UK’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, News.Az reports.

“It is gratifying that our ties, rooted in fine traditions, are further growing and deepening year by year,” the head of state noted.

President Aliyev said that presently, the scope of the issues on the Azerbaijan-UK bilateral agenda is considerably extensive.

“The United Kingdom is a top investor country in Azerbaijan and is among our major trading partners. Engagement between our countries in the political, cultural, educational and other domains is also developing dynamically,” he said.

“I would particularly highlight the time-tested strategic partnership ties between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the energy area. We highly appreciate our countries’ close partnership on energy security matters and the United Kingdom’s close involvement and support for the large-scale projects we implement. In the meantime, we are also delighted by our engagement in the transition to clean energy with BP – our close and reliable partner of the last 30 years in oil and gas production.”

“The involvement of the companies from the United Kingdom in the major restoration and reconstruction efforts across the territories we liberated from occupation two years ago is commendable. We welcome the UK’s contribution to the work on mine clearance and elimination of unexploded ordnance as they remain a significant impediment to the socioeconomic reintegration of East Zangazur and Karabakh regions,” President Aliyev added.

“I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to cement the friendship between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, deepen our bilateral ties in every field and further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Azerbaijani leader concluded.

News.Az