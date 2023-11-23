President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with OIC

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and supports the development of cooperation in all fields within the Organization,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to the participants of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, News.Az reports.

“The city of Baku, which was declared the capital of Islamic culture in 2009, has hosted a number of meetings of the ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Today’s conference is also of great importance in terms of expanding cooperation and strengthening joint efforts in the fields of labor, employment and social protection among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” the head of state emphasized.

“As an active member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Azerbaijan has continuously supported the Organization’s efforts to strengthen Islamic solidarity in the world. In the era of global crises, new ordeals and difficulties facing humanity, and widespread Islamophobia, it is extremely important for Muslim countries to support each other and strengthen Islamic unity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az