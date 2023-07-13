President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan committed to peace agenda aimed at normalizing relations with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out Azerbaijan`s commitment to the peace agenda aimed at normalizing relations with Armenia, and underlined that his country, as an initiator of the peace treaty between the two countries, supports its signing, as he held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.Az reports.

The head of state lauded Antony Blinken`s and the US government`s continued support for advancing the peace agenda between the two countries, and said that the next high-level meeting with the Armenian side will be held in the coming days.

News.Az