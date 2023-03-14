President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Germany relations are at very high level

+ ↺ − 16 px

The talks we conducted during the visit once again show that the relations between Germany and Azerbaijan are at a high level and political dialogue is conducted on a regular basis, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.Az reports.

“I am sure that my visit will make a great contribution to our bilateral relations,” the head of state said.

News.Az