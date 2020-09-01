President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has already provided humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has already provided humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev said during the inauguration in a video format of another modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

“We have been in close contact with the World Health Organization since the early days. These contacts continue to this day. As you know, the World Health Organization has praised the work done in Azerbaijan in this area and described Azerbaijan as an exemplary country. This is indeed the case. In other words, the work is done, the state funds allocated to this area, the mobilization work, the construction of hospitals, the laboratories, the implementation of social programs – all this, I am sure, has played a key role in our struggle. Therefore, these contacts continue to this day, and I am confident that through the joint effort we will keep the COVID issue under control. I should also note that Azerbaijan, as a responsible country that enjoys great authority in the international arena, has provided humanitarian assistance to other countries. Azerbaijan has already provided humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries, which is our great contribution to the common struggle,” the head of state said.

News.Az