President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has been very successful in combating coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday took part via videoconferencing in the opening of another modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

President Aliyev noted that during the pandemic, the construction of new hospitals in Azerbaijan has gained momentum.

"Major funds have been allocated for this purpose and all our resources have been mobilized. The available bed capacity was insufficient to successfully fight this terrible pandemic. In a matter of six months, the bed capacity of our country has expanded significantly.”

“There are plans to build seven modular hospitals. It is not necessary for the time being because the number of patients in our country is decreasing and, if necessary, it will be possible to quickly build additional hospitals with 1,400 beds," President Aliyev.

Azerbaijan has been very successful in the fight against COVID, the head of state stressed, adding. "These and other factors allowed us the opportunity to keep the situation under control.”

News.Az