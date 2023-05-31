President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has cooperated actively with US in energy field for many years

Azerbaijan has cooperated actively with the US in the energy field for many years, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Assistant US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, News.Az reports.

The head of state thanked the US government’s always supporting the Azerbaijan-proposed initiatives in the energy field and highlighted successful implementation of large-scale joint projects. In this respect, the Azerbaijani President underlined the US government’s support for the TAP project.

