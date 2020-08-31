President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made a worthy contribution to our common victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has made a worthy contribution to our common victory. A total of 128 Heroes of the Soviet Union are originally from Azerbaijan. Military hardware was produced in Azerbaijan. The enterprises worked day and night,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels on the occasion of the opening of the Sambek Heights, a new military-historical museum complex of the Great Patriotic War, in the Rostov Region of Russia.

The head of state said that the 416th division also distinguished itself in the capture of Berlin. The Kaiser Wilhelm Palace was captured by soldiers of this division. A group of servicemen led by Azerbaijani Lieutenant Majidov planted the Victory flag over the Brandenburg Gate.

News.Az