President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has significant renewable energy potential

“Azerbaijan has significant renewable energy potential in both the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian sea and onshore including the liberated territories,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lochman, News.Az reports.

The head of state underlined the importance of the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the first meeting of the Steering Committee for implementation of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary”. According to President Ilham Aliyev, both events complement each other.

