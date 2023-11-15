President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan hopes for soonest de-escalation of tension in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan hopes for the soonest de-escalation of tension in Gaza, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with respect to the Palestine issue and advocated for the two-state solution of a problem based on the UN’s respective resolutions and decisions.

“Our country will continue to provide support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East,” he added.

News.Az