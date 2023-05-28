President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a country reckoned with today

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are one of a handful of countries in the world that are economically independent,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives, News.Az reports.

“We have increased our political power. Azerbaijan is a country reckoned with today. At least in matters of regional security and development, no initiative can be implemented without Azerbaijan's consent. I am saying at least regionally, but Azerbaijan's position on many global issues is considered an important position today,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az