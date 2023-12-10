President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, always loyal to the traditions of friendship

Azerbaijan is, in the truest sense of the word, a reliable partner, always loyal to the traditions of friendship, and highly values friendship, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

“It is relations built on friendship, mutual understanding, and strategic partnership that ensure the interests of many countries. Cooperation in the field of gas also establishes a strong foundation for large-scale regional cooperation,” the head of state added.

News.Az