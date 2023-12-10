Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, always loyal to the traditions of friendship

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, always loyal to the traditions of friendship

Azerbaijan is, in the truest sense of the word, a reliable partner, always loyal to the traditions of friendship, and highly values friendship, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

“It is relations built on friendship, mutual understanding, and strategic partnership that ensure the interests of many countries. Cooperation in the field of gas also establishes a strong foundation for large-scale regional cooperation,” the head of state added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      