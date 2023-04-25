Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Europe not only in the area of energy, but also in many other areas - President Ilham Aliyev

The MoU signed today, when implemented, will definitely strengthen energy security in Europe, and allow Azerbaijan to export more gas to many more European countries, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” in Sofia, News.az reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Europe not only in the area of energy, but also in many other areas.

“I'd like to inform you that with nine EU member states, Azerbaijan signed and adopted agreements or declarations on strategic partnership. So that means that one third of member states of the EU are strategic partners of Azerbaijan, and this partnership has a very important future,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.

