President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is an island of stability, an island of security

“Independence is the greatest asset, the greatest blessing. Today, all of us, all Azerbaijanis, celebrate with pride that we live as an independent country in the truest sense of the word,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Security is guaranteed in Azerbaijan. There is peace in Azerbaijan. I want to say again that there are wars, conflicts and confrontations in every part of the world today, and we see it every day. Azerbaijan is an island of stability, an island of security. This is a great asset, and the people of Azerbaijan know it very well because we experienced difficult times in the first years of our independence,” the head of state added.

