President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is deeply concerned with ongoing colonialism and its reemerging manifestations

“Azerbaijan is deeply concerned with the ongoing colonialism and its reemerging manifestations,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference themed “Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Although 70 years have passed since the Bandung Conference, some countries continue to pursue colonialism. Among those, the foremost one is France,” the President noted.

News.Az