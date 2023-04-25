President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is definitely ready to continue steps towards achieving all targets

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a reliable partner in energy, Azerbaijan is definitely ready to continue steps towards achieving all the targets, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” in Sofia, News.Az reports.

“After the successful completion of three major energy infrastructure projects, we are now working to transform Azerbaijan into a source of production and exports of renewable energy,” noted the head of state, adding construction of the first wind and solar power plants has started.

News.Az