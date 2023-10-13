President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is reliable partner for many CIS countries in field of transit and transportation

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Last year, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and the CIS countries grew by almost 30 percent. This year's growth will constitute more than 20 percent,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in a limited format, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for many CIS countries in the field of transit and transportation. Many CIS countries are actively using Azerbaijan's transit opportunities in the East-West and North-South transport corridors. The ongoing and future projects to expand the capacity of these two transport corridors will serve to strengthen the transport security of our countries and increase our trade,” the head of state noted.

News.Az