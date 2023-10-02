President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is reliable supplier of energy resources to international markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

“If you look at today's map of energy and transportation routes, including pipelines, you will see the touch of Azerbaijan. The projects, which we initiated and successfully completed together with our neighbors and partners, actually, is a big contribution to energy security, not only of our region,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Today, energy security is an integral part of the national security of every country, and today Azerbaijan is a reliable supplier of energy resources to international markets, and is considered by the European Union as a pan-European supplier,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az