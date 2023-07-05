Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is very much concerned by rising tendency towards neo-colonialism

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is very much concerned by rising tendency towards neo-colonialism

“Azerbaijan is very much concerned by the rising tendency towards neo-colonialism,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau entitled “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges” in Baku, News.Az reports.

The head of state pointed out that the NAM, which was created as a result of decolonization process, should vigorously combat this shameful legacy of the past and contribute to its full elimination.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      