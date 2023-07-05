President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is very much concerned by rising tendency towards neo-colonialism

“Azerbaijan is very much concerned by the rising tendency towards neo-colonialism,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau entitled “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges” in Baku, News.Az reports.

The head of state pointed out that the NAM, which was created as a result of decolonization process, should vigorously combat this shameful legacy of the past and contribute to its full elimination.

News.Az