President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Italy relations developing at level of strategic partnership

Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are developing at the level of strategic partnership, and the ties are mostly related to the energy sector, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Edmondo Cirielli, News.Az reports.

The steps taken towards Europe's energy security strengthened Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation even further, the head of state emphasized.

Recalling that Italy is also the first trade partner of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that the main part of the trade constitutes Azerbaijan's oil and gas export, and in this regard, stressed the importance of taking additional steps to expand the structure of the bilateral cooperation.

News.Az