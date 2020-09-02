President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Japan relations developing very successfully

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relations between Japan and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks at a meeting with the newly appointed Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada.

“Our cooperation has a very broad agenda. First of all, our political dialogue is very active,” President Aliyev said.

“We are seeing very good results in the economic sphere. We are very pleased that Japanese companies are interested in establishing business in Azerbaijan. They are good investors. They have invested heavily in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector. I do hope that there will be interest in other sectors of our economy as well. Azerbaijan continues to be attractive to foreign companies, especially given the improving business environment,” he added.

News.Az