President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations are successfully developing in all areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev noted the strategic nature of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and hailed the successful development of bilateral ties in all areas as he received Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, News.Az reports.

Saying that the successful implementation of the agreements reached during President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev`s visit to Azerbaijan last year, and his trip to Kazakhstan this year was constantly taken into account, President Ilham Aliyev described it as a sign of the high level of bilateral cooperation.

The President of Azerbaijan pointed out that relations between the two countries are of great importance for regional cooperation, including cooperation in the Caspian basin and in a wider area. President Ilham Aliyev said that there is great potential for the further expansion of this cooperation, stressing that all this serves to increase the volume of trade turnover, create additional business opportunities, implement large-scale projects in energy, transport and other areas.

News.Az