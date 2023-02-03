President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready for continued diversification of energy supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Southern Gas Corridor was inaugurated only something more than two years ago, but already today we talk about the expansion of TANAP from 16 to 32 billion cubic meters and expansion of tab from 10 to 20,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“So this really demonstrates the big need for alternative source of energy. This demonstrates a big need for continued diversification of energy supplies, and we are ready for that,” the President noted.

News.Az