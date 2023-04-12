President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan regards cooperation with OSCE from practical perspective

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan regards the cooperation with the OSCE from the practical perspective, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, News.Az reports.

The head of state said there is a possibility of looking into the capabilities for cooperation on transboundary rivers, implementation of practical and pragmatic cooperation projects concerning such concepts as humanitarian demining, green ports and Middle Corridor.

News.Az