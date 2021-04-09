President Aliyev: Azerbaijan restored justice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has restored justice, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

“The aggressor was thrown away from our lands, and now it’s a time to restore. But it will take time, of course, because the biggest problem is mines. After war stopped we had already dozens of casualties, including those who have been killed by the mines,” the head of state said.



President Aliyev noted that Armenia did not give Azerbaijan a map of mines.

“So, this is another war crime, because it is an obligation to do it. But they continue this policy against Azerbaijanis even after the war already stopped for many months. But we will do everything what is needed, demining process is going. Already we are planning for reconstruction, master plans of the cities, of villages being already in the phase of preparation and, of course, we want our brothers from Islamic World to come to see, to visit and to see what they have done to our historical heritage and to see the process of reconstruction. And of course, I will be also very glad to see you sometimes in the future after we start already the process of reconstruction,” the president added.

News.Az