President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-US relations ascended to level of strategic partnership in a number of spheres

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America have developed dynamically, rooted in friendship and cooperation and ascended to the level of strategic partnership in a number of spheres. Tackling global challenges and confronting international terrorism, active and productive joint efforts in security matters, and engagement across the broad spectrum in the economic domain are among the primary factors defining our bilateral relations,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of the United States of America Joseph Biden on the occasion of the national holiday, News.Az reports.

“Our critical cooperation in the energy sector is gratifying. The United States has remained a resolute and steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan’s energy policy at every phase. We especially value the close cooperation between our nations in ensuring energy security and the U.S.’s comprehensive support for large-scale transnational projects implemented by us,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az