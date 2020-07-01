President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to invest in tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will continue to invest in the tourism sector and create more favorable conditions for foreign tourists, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks Tuesday during a videoconference with Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

“We will continue to invest in this area and create better conditions for foreign tourists. It is because Azerbaijan has all the factors that can support: stable socio-political conditions, security, the hospitality of our people, historical monuments, diversity of nature, summer tourism, winter tourism and the Azerbaijani cuisine. Both our geographical position and our aviation relations with different countries of the world. Therefore, it is necessary not only to work purposefully and increase capacity but also, of course, to eliminate, for example, bureaucratic obstacles that hinder the large influx of foreigners into the country,” the president said.

In his speech, President Aliyev said that tourism is one of the most affected areas during the pandemic, which is observed in both Azerbaijan and the entire world. He noted that therefore, the UN WTO has an additional burden.

“The flow of tourists naturally decreased during the pandemic, but the recovery of this area in the post-pandemic, of course, will be associated with certain limitations,” the president added.

News.Az