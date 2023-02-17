President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to play important role in Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renewable energy has a special role in cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and Azerbaijan has taken a number of important steps in this field recently, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a round table on “Pipe Dreams: Future-Proofing Energy Security” held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, News.Az reports.

The head of state underscored that a number of projects in this area are already being implemented in Azerbaijan, and various documents on energy production of up to 25 gigawatts had been signed. The President said that this will allow the green energy produced by Azerbaijan to be exported to Europe in addition to domestic consumption, which will contribute to Europe's energy security in the medium and long term.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan will continue to play an important role in Europe's energy security.

News.Az