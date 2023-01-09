President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani athletes winning more than 800 medals in int’l competitions is great achievement

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Athletes have won more than 800 medals in international competitions, and about 300 of them are gold,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony dedicated to sporting results of 2022, News.Az reports.

“It is indeed a great achievement. Competition in the world of sports is increasing and new sports countries are emerging. Therefore, it is no easy task to demonstrate such high results every year and confirm one's strength,” the head of state noted.

“Our athletes have represented our country in world and European championships with dignity. Of the international competitions, I would like to specifically mention the Fifth Islamic Solidarity Games. As you know, Azerbaijan finished first in the teams competition at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku five years ago. This was a historic victory. This time in Konya, Turkiye, our athletes were in fourth place among 56 countries, winning a total of 99 medals. This once again confirms the successes Azerbaijan has achieved in the field of sports,” President Ilham Aliyev mentioned.

News.Az