President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Chinese relations are based on mutual respect and friendship

“Great Leader Heydar Aliyev played a very important role in the development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations. His visits to China and meetings with the Chinese leaders actually created the framework for our cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing that the foundation for the bilateral cooperation was laid at that time, and now relations between the two countries develop very successfully, the head of state noted: “The agenda is much broader than it was 30 years ago, and these relations are based on the mutual respect and friendship.”

